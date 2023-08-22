Cantor Fitzgerald Reiterates Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 22, 2023, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated coverage of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 11.39% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Johnson & Johnson is 186.42. The forecasts range from a low of 165.64 to a high of $225.75. The average price target represents an increase of 11.39% from its latest reported closing price of 167.35.

The projected annual revenue for Johnson & Johnson is 98,624MM, an increase of 0.87%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 10.50.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 5167 funds or institutions reporting positions in Johnson & Johnson. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 0.04% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to JNJ is 1.06%, a decrease of 4.02%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.48% to 1,966,290K shares. The put/call ratio of JNJ is 1.04, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 80,616K shares representing 3.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 79,472K shares, representing an increase of 1.42%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in JNJ by 17.81% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 61,006K shares representing 2.35% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 60,440K shares, representing an increase of 0.93%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in JNJ by 17.86% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 49,698K shares representing 1.91% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 48,708K shares, representing an increase of 1.99%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in JNJ by 1.44% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 31,782K shares representing 1.22% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 25,724K shares, representing an increase of 19.06%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in JNJ by 837.28% over the last quarter.

State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance holds 31,675K shares representing 1.22% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Johnson & Johnson Background Information



Johnson & Johnson believes good health is the foundation of vibrant lives, thriving communities and forward progress. That’s why for more than 130 years, Johnson & Johnson has aimed to keep people well at every age and every stage of life. Today, as the world’s largest and most broadly-based healthcare company, Johnson & Johnson is committed to using its reach and size for good. Johnson & Johnson strives to improve access and affordability, create healthier communities, and put a healthy mind, body and environment within reach of everyone, everywhere. Johnson & Johnson is blending our heart, science and ingenuity to profoundly change the trajectory of health for humanity.

