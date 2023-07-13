Cantor Fitzgerald Reiterates Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 13, 2023, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated coverage of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 15.96% Upside

As of July 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Johnson & Johnson is 183.31. The forecasts range from a low of 162.61 to a high of $225.75. The average price target represents an increase of 15.96% from its latest reported closing price of 158.08.

The projected annual revenue for Johnson & Johnson is 98,624MM, an increase of 2.45%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 10.50.

Johnson & Johnson Declares $1.19 Dividend

On April 18, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $1.19 per share ($4.76 annualized). Shareholders of record as of May 23, 2023 received the payment on June 6, 2023. Previously, the company paid $1.13 per share.

At the current share price of $158.08 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 3.01%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.67%, the lowest has been 2.28%, and the highest has been 3.42%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.17 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 2.00 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 1.05. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.18%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 5185 funds or institutions reporting positions in Johnson & Johnson. This is a decrease of 51 owner(s) or 0.97% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to JNJ is 1.06%, an increase of 26.94%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.89% to 1,957,963K shares. The put/call ratio of JNJ is 0.68, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 80,616K shares representing 2.88% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 79,472K shares, representing an increase of 1.42%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in JNJ by 17.81% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 61,006K shares representing 2.18% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 60,440K shares, representing an increase of 0.93%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in JNJ by 17.86% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 48,708K shares representing 1.74% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 47,959K shares, representing an increase of 1.54%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in JNJ by 17.58% over the last quarter.

Northern Trust holds 33,475K shares representing 1.20% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 33,757K shares, representing a decrease of 0.84%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in JNJ by 17.80% over the last quarter.

State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance holds 31,675K shares representing 1.13% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Johnson & Johnson Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Johnson & Johnson believes good health is the foundation of vibrant lives, thriving communities and forward progress. That’s why for more than 130 years, Johnson & Johnson has aimed to keep people well at every age and every stage of life. Today, as the world’s largest and most broadly-based healthcare company, Johnson & Johnson is committed to using its reach and size for good. Johnson & Johnson strives to improve access and affordability, create healthier communities, and put a healthy mind, body and environment within reach of everyone, everywhere. Johnson & Johnson is blending our heart, science and ingenuity to profoundly change the trajectory of health for humanity.

