Cantor Fitzgerald Reiterates Iris Energy (IREN) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 14, 2023, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated coverage of Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 71.20% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Iris Energy is 9.69. The forecasts range from a low of 8.08 to a high of $13.65. The average price target represents an increase of 71.20% from its latest reported closing price of 5.66.

The projected annual revenue for Iris Energy is 153MM, an increase of 162.58%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.38.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 46 funds or institutions reporting positions in Iris Energy. This is an increase of 9 owner(s) or 24.32% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to IREN is 0.68%, a decrease of 11.57%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.04% to 9,256K shares. The put/call ratio of IREN is 0.68, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Platinum Investment Management holds 2,633K shares representing 4.79% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,736K shares, representing a decrease of 3.90%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IREN by 46.46% over the last quarter.

VGI Partners holds 1,186K shares representing 2.16% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,898K shares, representing a decrease of 60.12%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IREN by 28.48% over the last quarter.

Van Eck Associates holds 934K shares representing 1.70% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 810K shares, representing an increase of 13.30%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IREN by 68.85% over the last quarter.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. holds 701K shares representing 1.28% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 432K shares, representing an increase of 38.43%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IREN by 2.85% over the last quarter.

BKCH - Global X Blockchain ETF holds 641K shares representing 1.17% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 364K shares, representing an increase of 43.25%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IREN by 84.61% over the last quarter.

Iris Energy Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Iris Energy is a sustainable Bitcoin mining company that supports local communities, as well as the decarbonization of energy markets and the global Bitcoin network. Focus on low-cost renewables: Iris Energy targets entry into regions where there are low-cost, abundant and attractive renewable energy sources, and where the Company can support local communities Long-term security over infrastructure, land and power supply: Iris Energy owns its electrical infrastructure and data centers, providing security and operational control over its assets. Iris Energy also focuses on grid-connected power access which helps to ensure it is able to utilize a reliable, long-term supply of power Seasoned management team: Iris Energy’s team has an impressive track record of success across energy, infrastructure, renewables, finance, digital assets and data centers

