Cantor Fitzgerald Reiterates Intra-Cellular Therapies (ITCI) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 22, 2023, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated coverage of Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 41.31% Upside

As of August 1, 2023, the average one-year price target for Intra-Cellular Therapies is 79.30. The forecasts range from a low of 59.59 to a high of $102.90. The average price target represents an increase of 41.31% from its latest reported closing price of 56.12.

The projected annual revenue for Intra-Cellular Therapies is 447MM, an increase of 22.09%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -1.68.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 629 funds or institutions reporting positions in Intra-Cellular Therapies. This is an increase of 8 owner(s) or 1.29% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ITCI is 0.33%, an increase of 12.95%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.15% to 95,554K shares. The put/call ratio of ITCI is 0.62, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Wasatch Advisors holds 3,485K shares representing 3.63% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,480K shares, representing a decrease of 28.54%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ITCI by 11.53% over the last quarter.

Bellevue Group holds 3,202K shares representing 3.33% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,268K shares, representing a decrease of 2.07%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ITCI by 12.62% over the last quarter.

FDGRX - Fidelity Growth Company Fund holds 2,933K shares representing 3.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,965K shares, representing a decrease of 1.07%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ITCI by 6.56% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,636K shares representing 2.74% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,591K shares, representing an increase of 1.73%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ITCI by 3.85% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,231K shares representing 2.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,196K shares, representing an increase of 1.57%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ITCI by 0.22% over the last quarter.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Background Information



Intra-Cellular Therapies is a biopharmaceutical company founded on Nobel prize-winning research that allows us to understand how therapies affect the inner-workings of cells in the body. The company leverages this intracellular approach to develop innovative treatments for people living with complex psychiatric and neurologic diseases.

