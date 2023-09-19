Cantor Fitzgerald Reiterates Insmed (INSM) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 19, 2023, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated coverage of Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 56.63% Upside

As of August 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for Insmed is 41.58. The forecasts range from a low of 30.30 to a high of $54.60. The average price target represents an increase of 56.63% from its latest reported closing price of 26.55.

The projected annual revenue for Insmed is 338MM, an increase of 25.53%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -4.04.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 518 funds or institutions reporting positions in Insmed. This is a decrease of 19 owner(s) or 3.54% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to INSM is 0.21%, an increase of 18.76%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.29% to 167,254K shares. The put/call ratio of INSM is 3.10, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Price T Rowe Associates holds 10,172K shares representing 7.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,982K shares, representing an increase of 1.87%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in INSM by 164.84% over the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 8,304K shares representing 5.77% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,415K shares, representing a decrease of 1.34%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in INSM by 16.02% over the last quarter.

Deep Track Capital holds 6,500K shares representing 4.52% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Palo Alto Investors holds 5,889K shares representing 4.10% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Macquarie Group holds 4,391K shares representing 3.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,052K shares, representing an increase of 7.71%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in INSM by 38.66% over the last quarter.

Insmed Background Information



Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed's first commercial product is a first-in-disease therapy approved in the United Statesand the European Union to treat a chronic, debilitating lung disease. The Company is also progressing a robust pipeline of investigational therapies targeting areas of serious unmet need, including neutrophil-mediated inflammatory diseases and rare pulmonary disorders. Insmed is headquartered in Bridgewater, New Jersey, with a growing footprint across Europeand in Japan. .

