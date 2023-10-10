Cantor Fitzgerald Reiterates Immunovant (IMVT) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 9, 2023, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated coverage of Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 9.14% Upside

As of October 5, 2023, the average one-year price target for Immunovant is 40.64. The forecasts range from a low of 18.18 to a high of $56.70. The average price target represents an increase of 9.14% from its latest reported closing price of 37.24.

The projected annual revenue for Immunovant is 0MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -1.72.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 335 funds or institutions reporting positions in Immunovant. This is an increase of 25 owner(s) or 8.06% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to IMVT is 0.16%, a decrease of 6.44%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.12% to 58,796K shares. The put/call ratio of IMVT is 2.20, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Deep Track Capital holds 5,421K shares representing 3.75% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,433K shares, representing a decrease of 37.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IMVT by 0.55% over the last quarter.

Perceptive Advisors holds 2,524K shares representing 1.75% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,292K shares, representing an increase of 48.81%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IMVT by 134.25% over the last quarter.

Logos Global Management holds 2,250K shares representing 1.56% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,500K shares, representing a decrease of 11.11%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IMVT by 4.61% over the last quarter.

XBI - SPDR(R) S&P(R) Biotech ETF holds 2,172K shares representing 1.50% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,042K shares, representing a decrease of 40.06%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IMVT by 13.08% over the last quarter.

Avidity Partners Management holds 2,085K shares representing 1.44% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,043K shares, representing an increase of 49.98%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IMVT by 157.27% over the last quarter.

Immunovant Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Immunovant is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on enabling normal lives for patients with autoimmune diseases. Immunovant is developing IMVT-1401, a novel, fully human anti-FcRn monoclonal antibody, as a subcutaneous injection for the treatment of autoimmune diseases mediated by pathogenic IgG antibodies.

