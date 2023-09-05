Cantor Fitzgerald Reiterates I-Mab - ADR (IMAB) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 5, 2023, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated coverage of I-Mab - ADR (NASDAQ:IMAB) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 1,417.01% Upside

As of August 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for I-Mab - ADR is 29.43. The forecasts range from a low of 3.84 to a high of $106.05. The average price target represents an increase of 1,417.01% from its latest reported closing price of 1.94.

The projected annual revenue for I-Mab - ADR is 69MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -1.35.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 93 funds or institutions reporting positions in I-Mab - ADR. This is a decrease of 10 owner(s) or 9.71% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to IMAB is 0.05%, a decrease of 31.01%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 9.21% to 19,475K shares. The put/call ratio of IMAB is 0.31, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Hillhouse Capital Advisors holds 6,909K shares representing 8.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,954K shares, representing a decrease of 0.65%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IMAB by 3.12% over the last quarter.

Artal Group holds 850K shares representing 1.02% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 754K shares representing 0.91% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 720K shares representing 0.87% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 678K shares representing 0.82% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 681K shares, representing a decrease of 0.46%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IMAB by 12.21% over the last quarter.

I-Mab Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

I-Mab is an innovation-driven global biotech company focusing on discovery, development and soon commercialization of novel and highly differentiated biologics in immuno-oncology therapeutic area. The Company's mission is to bring transformational medicines to patients around the world through drug innovation. I-Mab's globally competitive pipeline of more than 15 clinical and pre-clinical stage drug candidates is driven by its internal R&D capability and global licensing partnerships, based on the Company's unique Fast-to-Proof-of-Concept and Fast-to-Market pipeline development strategies. The Company is now rapidly progressing from a clinical stage biotech company to a fully integrated global biopharmaceutical company with cutting-edge global R&D capabilities, a world-class GMP manufacturing facility and commercialization capability. I-Mab has established its global footprint in Shanghai (headquarters), Beijing, Hangzhou and Hong Kong in China, and Maryland and San Diego in the United States.

