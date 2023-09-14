Cantor Fitzgerald Reiterates Health Catalyst (HCAT) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 14, 2023, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated coverage of Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 40.65% Upside

As of August 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for Health Catalyst is 15.46. The forecasts range from a low of 12.12 to a high of $21.00. The average price target represents an increase of 40.65% from its latest reported closing price of 10.99.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Health Catalyst is 304MM, an increase of 6.90%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.24.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 371 funds or institutions reporting positions in Health Catalyst. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HCAT is 0.16%, an increase of 12.26%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.27% to 57,202K shares. The put/call ratio of HCAT is 1.97, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 3,001K shares representing 5.27% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,838K shares, representing an increase of 5.43%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HCAT by 8.08% over the last quarter.

First Light Asset Management holds 2,541K shares representing 4.46% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,980K shares, representing an increase of 22.06%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HCAT by 19.63% over the last quarter.

Point72 Asset Management holds 2,397K shares representing 4.21% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,387K shares, representing an increase of 42.15%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HCAT by 77.78% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 2,105K shares representing 3.70% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,863K shares, representing an increase of 11.52%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HCAT by 760.06% over the last quarter.

Daventry Group holds 1,637K shares representing 2.87% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Health Catalyst Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Health Catalyst is a leading provider of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations committed to being the catalyst for massive, measurable, data-informed healthcare improvement. Its customers leverage the cloud-based data platform-powered by data from more than 100 million patient records and encompassing trillions of facts-as well as its analytics software and professional services expertise to make data-informed decisions and realize measurable clinical, financial, and operational improvements. Health Catalyst envisions a future in which all healthcare decisions are data informed.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.