Cantor Fitzgerald Reiterates Gilead Sciences (GILD) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 31, 2025, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated coverage of Gilead Sciences (NasdaqGS:GILD) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 8.29% Upside

As of October 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Gilead Sciences is $129.72/share. The forecasts range from a low of $101.00 to a high of $150.15. The average price target represents an increase of 8.29% from its latest reported closing price of $119.79 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Gilead Sciences is 27,582MM, a decrease of 5.17%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 7.23.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 3,396 funds or institutions reporting positions in Gilead Sciences. This is an increase of 83 owner(s) or 2.51% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GILD is 0.45%, an increase of 8.09%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.47% to 1,294,184K shares. The put/call ratio of GILD is 0.62, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital World Investors holds 46,303K shares representing 3.73% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 53,548K shares , representing a decrease of 15.65%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GILD by 23.24% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 40,008K shares representing 3.22% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 39,370K shares , representing an increase of 1.59%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GILD by 10.29% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 37,531K shares representing 3.02% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 27,359K shares , representing an increase of 27.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GILD by 28.07% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 35,307K shares representing 2.85% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 34,629K shares , representing an increase of 1.92%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GILD by 10.37% over the last quarter.

Capital Research Global Investors holds 31,098K shares representing 2.51% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 54,610K shares , representing a decrease of 75.61%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GILD by 48.12% over the last quarter.

