Cantor Fitzgerald Reiterates Fate Therapeutics (FATE) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 7, 2023, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated coverage of Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 184.20% Upside

As of August 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for Fate Therapeutics is 7.39. The forecasts range from a low of 4.04 to a high of $16.80. The average price target represents an increase of 184.20% from its latest reported closing price of 2.60.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Fate Therapeutics is 54MM, a decrease of 54.45%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -3.97.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 384 funds or institutions reporting positions in Fate Therapeutics. This is a decrease of 61 owner(s) or 13.71% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FATE is 0.08%, a decrease of 11.50%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 7.14% to 115,062K shares. The put/call ratio of FATE is 0.31, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Redmile Group holds 13,124K shares representing 13.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,957K shares, representing an increase of 1.27%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FATE by 25.18% over the last quarter.

XBI - SPDR(R) S&P(R) Biotech ETF holds 8,242K shares representing 8.36% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,926K shares, representing a decrease of 56.82%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FATE by 47.00% over the last quarter.

Bellevue Group holds 4,856K shares representing 4.93% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

D. E. Shaw holds 4,599K shares representing 4.67% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,965K shares, representing an increase of 35.53%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FATE by 56.97% over the last quarter.

Johnson & Johnson holds 3,379K shares representing 3.43% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Fate Therapeutics Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Fate Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of first-in-class cellular immunotherapies for cancer. The Company has established a leadership position in the clinical development and manufacture of universal, off-the-shelf cell products using its proprietary induced pluripotent stem cell (iPSC) product platform. The Company's immuno-oncology product candidates include natural killer (NK) cell and T-cell cancer immunotherapies, which are designed to synergize with well-established cancer therapies, including immune checkpoint inhibitors and monoclonal antibodies, and to target tumor-associated antigens with chimeric antigen receptors (CARs). The Company's immuno-regulatory product candidates include ProTmune™, a pharmacologically modulated, donor cell graft that is currently being evaluated in a Phase 2 clinical trial for the prevention of graft-versus-host disease. Fate Therapeutics is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Additional reading:

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.