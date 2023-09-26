Cantor Fitzgerald Reiterates Exagen (XGN) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 26, 2023, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated coverage of Exagen (NASDAQ:XGN) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 184.60% Upside

As of August 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for Exagen is 6.38. The forecasts range from a low of 5.05 to a high of $7.35. The average price target represents an increase of 184.60% from its latest reported closing price of 2.24.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Exagen is 52MM, a decrease of 2.57%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -2.43.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 58 funds or institutions reporting positions in Exagen. This is a decrease of 2 owner(s) or 3.33% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to XGN is 0.06%, an increase of 26.23%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.64% to 7,021K shares. The put/call ratio of XGN is 0.00, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Rtw Investments holds 1,492K shares representing 8.85% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,391K shares, representing an increase of 6.78%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in XGN by 17.04% over the last quarter.

Stonepine Capital Management holds 1,049K shares representing 6.22% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,037K shares, representing an increase of 1.17%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in XGN by 35.26% over the last quarter.

Wasatch Advisors holds 1,001K shares representing 5.94% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,001K shares, representing an increase of 0.03%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in XGN by 16.09% over the last quarter.

WAMCX - Wasatch Ultra Growth Fund Investor Class shares holds 959K shares representing 5.69% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Cowen And Company holds 842K shares representing 5.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 944K shares, representing a decrease of 12.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in XGN by 26.13% over the last quarter.

Exagen Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Exagen is dedicated to transforming the care continuum for patients suffering from debilitating and chronic autoimmune diseases by enabling timely differential diagnosis and optimizing therapeutic intervention. Exagen has developed and is commercializing a portfolio of innovative testing products under its AVISE brand, several of which are based on the proprietary Cell-Bound Complement Activation Products, or CB-CAPs, technology. Exagen's goal is to enable providers to improve care for patients through the differential diagnosis, prognosis and monitoring of complex autoimmune and autoimmune-related diseases, including rheumatoid arthritis and lupus.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.