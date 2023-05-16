Cantor Fitzgerald Reiterates Exagen (XGN) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 16, 2023, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated coverage of Exagen (NASDAQ:XGN) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 126.87% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Exagen is 6.38. The forecasts range from a low of 5.05 to a high of $7.35. The average price target represents an increase of 126.87% from its latest reported closing price of 2.81.

The projected annual revenue for Exagen is 52MM, an increase of 11.14%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -2.43.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 64 funds or institutions reporting positions in Exagen. This is a decrease of 3 owner(s) or 4.48% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to XGN is 0.05%, an increase of 25.54%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.42% to 7,105K shares. The put/call ratio of XGN is 1.00, indicating a neutral outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Rtw Investments holds 1,391K shares representing 8.26% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,364K shares, representing an increase of 1.93%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in XGN by 5.32% over the last quarter.

Stonepine Capital Management holds 1,037K shares representing 6.15% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 854K shares, representing an increase of 17.65%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in XGN by 1.98% over the last quarter.

Wasatch Advisors holds 1,001K shares representing 5.94% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

WAMCX - Wasatch Ultra Growth Fund Investor Class shares holds 959K shares representing 5.69% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Cowen And Company holds 944K shares representing 5.60% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 966K shares, representing a decrease of 2.38%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in XGN by 8.10% over the last quarter.

Exagen Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Exagen is dedicated to transforming the care continuum for patients suffering from debilitating and chronic autoimmune diseases by enabling timely differential diagnosis and optimizing therapeutic intervention. Exagen has developed and is commercializing a portfolio of innovative testing products under its AVISE brand, several of which are based on the proprietary Cell-Bound Complement Activation Products, or CB-CAPs, technology. Exagen's goal is to enable providers to improve care for patients through the differential diagnosis, prognosis and monitoring of complex autoimmune and autoimmune-related diseases, including rheumatoid arthritis and lupus.

Key filings for this company:

