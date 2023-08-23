Cantor Fitzgerald Reiterates Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc - (EVLV) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 23, 2023, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated coverage of Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc - (NASDAQ:EVLV) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 2.54% Downside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc - is 6.34. The forecasts range from a low of 2.02 to a high of $8.40. The average price target represents a decrease of 2.54% from its latest reported closing price of 6.51.

The projected annual revenue for Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc - is 61MM, a decrease of 19.52%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.41.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 274 funds or institutions reporting positions in Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc -. This is an increase of 46 owner(s) or 20.18% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EVLV is 0.29%, an increase of 41.69%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 22.53% to 82,646K shares. The put/call ratio of EVLV is 0.79, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

General Catalyst Group Management holds 10,796K shares representing 7.20% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Data Collective IV GP holds 10,601K shares representing 7.07% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Edge Capital Group holds 5,227K shares representing 3.48% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,565K shares, representing a decrease of 6.47%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EVLV by 68.33% over the last quarter.

Glenview Capital Management holds 4,829K shares representing 3.22% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,317K shares, representing a decrease of 30.81%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EVLV by 51.06% over the last quarter.

Magnetar Financial holds 2,377K shares representing 1.58% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,490K shares, representing a decrease of 4.76%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EVLV by 167.41% over the last quarter.

Evolv Technologies Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Evolv Technology is the world’s leading provider of weapons detection security screening systems that enhance safety without sacrificing the visitor, student and employee experience. Built on top of its Evolv Cortex AI™ software platform, the company provides an array of AI touchless screening technologies for weapons detection, identity verification and health-related threats. Led by a team of security industry leaders with a track record for delivering first-to-market products, Evolv’s investors include Bill Gates, Florida Governor Jeb Bush’s firm, Finback Investment Partners, DCVC, General Catalyst Partners, Lux Capital, SineWave Ventures, Motorola Solutions and STANLEY Ventures. The company’s strategic channel partners include Motorola Solutions, STANLEY Security and Johnson Controls. Evolv Express® has earned industry accolades such as the 2020 Edison Awards™, two Campus Safety 2020 BEST Awards, Campus Security & Life Safety magazine’s Secure Campus 2020 Awards and Best Places to Work by Inc. Magazine and Built in Boston.

