Cantor Fitzgerald Reiterates Eve Holding (EVEX) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 1, 2023, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated coverage of Eve Holding (NYSE:EVEX) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 1.72% Upside

As of July 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Eve Holding is 9.31. The forecasts range from a low of 7.07 to a high of $10.50. The average price target represents an increase of 1.72% from its latest reported closing price of 9.15.

The projected annual revenue for Eve Holding is 1MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.34.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 25 funds or institutions reporting positions in Eve Holding. This is an increase of 4 owner(s) or 19.05% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EVEX is 0.01%, an increase of 61.10%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 456.11% to 379K shares. The put/call ratio of EVEX is 0.14, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Susquehanna International Group, Llp holds 164K shares representing 0.06% ownership of the company.

Wellspring Financial Advisors holds 86K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 25K shares, representing an increase of 70.63%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EVEX by 205.48% over the last quarter.

Qube Research & Technologies holds 36K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company.

UBS Group holds 25K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 14K shares, representing an increase of 43.67%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EVEX by 38.73% over the last quarter.

Cubist Systematic Strategies holds 17K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company.

