Cantor Fitzgerald Reiterates Equillium (EQ) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 14, 2023, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated coverage of Equillium (NASDAQ:EQ) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 700.86% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Equillium is 6.51. The forecasts range from a low of 2.83 to a high of $8.40. The average price target represents an increase of 700.86% from its latest reported closing price of 0.81.

The projected annual revenue for Equillium is 0MM, a decrease of 100.00%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -1.28.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 56 funds or institutions reporting positions in Equillium. This is a decrease of 6 owner(s) or 9.68% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EQ is 0.03%, a decrease of 26.08%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 7.22% to 14,083K shares. The put/call ratio of EQ is 0.42, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Decheng Capital Management III holds 4,447K shares representing 12.92% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

RSEGX - Victory RS Small Cap Growth Fund holds 1,465K shares representing 4.26% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,632K shares, representing a decrease of 11.39%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EQ by 44.24% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 1,191K shares representing 3.46% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,619K shares, representing a decrease of 35.90%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EQ by 32.57% over the last quarter.

Franklin Resources holds 895K shares representing 2.60% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

USSCX - Science & Technology Fund Shares holds 745K shares representing 2.16% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 992K shares, representing a decrease of 33.15%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EQ by 53.26% over the last quarter.

Equillium Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Equillium is a clinical-stage biotechnology company leveraging deep understanding of immunobiology to develop novel products to treat severe autoimmune and inflammatory disorders with high unmet medical need. Equillium is developing itolizumab for multiple severe immuno-inflammatory diseases, including acute graft-versus-host-disease (aGVHD), lupus/lupus nephritis and uncontrolled asthma.

