Cantor Fitzgerald Reiterates Elevance Health (ELV) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 14, 2023, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated coverage of Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 30.78% Upside

As of August 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for Elevance Health is 581.14. The forecasts range from a low of 497.93 to a high of $660.45. The average price target represents an increase of 30.78% from its latest reported closing price of 444.36.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Elevance Health is 165,476MM, a decrease of 0.14%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 33.02.

Elevance Health Declares $1.48 Dividend

On July 19, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $1.48 per share ($5.92 annualized). Shareholders of record as of September 8, 2023 will receive the payment on September 22, 2023. Previously, the company paid $1.48 per share.

At the current share price of $444.36 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.33%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.20%, the lowest has been 0.94%, and the highest has been 2.18%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.16 (n=235).

The current dividend yield is 0.85 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.22. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.56%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2661 funds or institutions reporting positions in Elevance Health. This is a decrease of 82 owner(s) or 2.99% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ELV is 0.54%, a decrease of 6.78%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.67% to 234,730K shares. The put/call ratio of ELV is 0.79, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Price T Rowe Associates holds 12,102K shares representing 5.14% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,277K shares, representing a decrease of 9.71%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ELV by 84.95% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 7,393K shares representing 3.14% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,353K shares, representing an increase of 0.55%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ELV by 10.36% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 7,326K shares representing 3.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,457K shares, representing a decrease of 15.44%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ELV by 20.12% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,644K shares representing 2.40% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,573K shares, representing an increase of 1.26%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ELV by 11.37% over the last quarter.

Capital International Investors holds 4,691K shares representing 1.99% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,846K shares, representing a decrease of 3.30%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ELV by 12.28% over the last quarter.

Elevance Health Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Anthem is a leading health benefits company dedicated to improving lives and communities, and making healthcare simpler. Through its affiliated companies, Anthem serves more than 110 million people, including approximately 43 million within its family of health plans. We aim to be the most innovative, valuable and inclusive partner.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.