Cantor Fitzgerald Reiterates Durect (DRRX) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 17, 2023, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated coverage of Durect (NASDAQ:DRRX) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 611.06% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Durect is 36.98. The forecasts range from a low of 32.32 to a high of $46.20. The average price target represents an increase of 611.06% from its latest reported closing price of 5.20.

The projected annual revenue for Durect is 22MM, an increase of 12.75%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -1.85.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 20 funds or institutions reporting positions in Durect. This is a decrease of 8 owner(s) or 28.57% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DRRX is 0.02%, an increase of 136.90%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 70.59% to 212K shares. The put/call ratio of DRRX is 2.39, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,635K shares representing 27.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,409K shares, representing an increase of 3.40%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DRRX by 30.52% over the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,191K shares representing 13.03% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FSMAX - Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund holds 1,190K shares representing 4.86% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,191K shares, representing a decrease of 0.16%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DRRX by 42.16% over the last quarter.

FSKAX - Fidelity Total Market Index Fund holds 316K shares representing 1.29% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FCFMX - Fidelity Series Total Market Index Fund holds 260K shares representing 1.06% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Durect Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

DURECT is a biopharmaceutical company committed to transforming the treatment of acute organ injury and chronic liver diseases by advancing novel and potentially lifesaving therapies based on its endogenous epigenetic regulator program. DUR-928, the company's lead drug candidate is in clinical development for the potential treatment of alcohol-associated hepatitis (AH) for which FDA has granted a Fast Track Designation, COVID-19 patients with acute liver or kidney injury, and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH). DURECT's proprietary drug delivery technologies are designed to enable new indications and enhanced attributes for small-molecule and biologic drugs. One late-stage product candidate in this category is POSIMIR® (bupivacaine sustained-release solution), an investigational locally-acting, non-opioid analgesic intended to provide up to three days of continuous pain relief after surgery.

Key filings for this company:

