Cantor Fitzgerald Reiterates Cymabay Therapeutics (CBAY) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 24, 2023, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated coverage of Cymabay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 33.17% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Cymabay Therapeutics is 13.77. The forecasts range from a low of 8.08 to a high of $19.95. The average price target represents an increase of 33.17% from its latest reported closing price of 10.34.

The projected annual revenue for Cymabay Therapeutics is 0MM, a decrease of 100.00%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -1.29.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 182 funds or institutions reporting positions in Cymabay Therapeutics. This is an increase of 16 owner(s) or 9.64% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CBAY is 0.37%, an increase of 29.61%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 8.26% to 68,451K shares. The put/call ratio of CBAY is 0.48, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Avoro Capital Advisors holds 10,300K shares representing 10.59% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

TCG Crossover Management holds 5,905K shares representing 6.07% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Commodore Capital holds 5,738K shares representing 5.90% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,398K shares representing 2.46% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Nantahala Capital Management holds 2,251K shares representing 2.31% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,475K shares, representing a decrease of 9.96%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CBAY by 63.17% over the last quarter.

Cymabay Therapeutics Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing therapies for liver and other chronic diseases with high unmet medical need. CymaBay is developing seladelpar, a potent, selective, orally active PPARδ agonist for patients with primary biliary cholangitis (PBC). Seladelpar has received an orphan designation from the US Food and Drug administration (FDA) and the European Medicine Agency (EMA). Seladelpar also received Breakthrough Therapy Designation from the FDA for early stage PBC and PRIority MEdicines status from the EMA. CymaBay is currently commencing a global, Phase 3 registration study of seladelpar for PBC. This study is a 52-week, placebo-controlled, randomized, phase 3 study to evaluate the safety and efficacy of seladelpar (RESPONSE) in patients with PBC.

