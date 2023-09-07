Cantor Fitzgerald Reiterates Corvus Pharmaceuticals (CRVS) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 7, 2023, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated coverage of Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 236.75% Upside

As of August 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for Corvus Pharmaceuticals is 7.04. The forecasts range from a low of 3.54 to a high of $12.60. The average price target represents an increase of 236.75% from its latest reported closing price of 2.09.

The projected annual revenue for Corvus Pharmaceuticals is 0MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.54.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 73 funds or institutions reporting positions in Corvus Pharmaceuticals. This is an increase of 11 owner(s) or 17.74% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CRVS is 0.04%, an increase of 21.83%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 7.75% to 19,976K shares. The put/call ratio of CRVS is 0.13, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Orbimed Advisors holds 6,944K shares representing 14.18% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Adams Street Partners holds 3,276K shares representing 6.69% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Samlyn Capital holds 2,106K shares representing 4.30% ownership of the company.

Bvf holds 1,371K shares representing 2.80% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 854K shares representing 1.74% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Corvus Pharmaceuticals is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. Corvus' lead product candidate is CPI-006, a humanized monoclonal antibody directed against CD73 that has exhibited immunomodulatory activity and activation of immune cells in preclinical studies. CPI-006 is being evaluated in a Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 and in a multicenter Phase 1/1b oncology clinical trial as a single agent, in combination with ciforadenant and pembrolizumab. The Company's second clinical program, CPI-818, is an investigational, oral, small molecule drug that selectively inhibited ITK in preclinical studies, and is in a multicenter Phase 1/1b clinical trial in patients with several types of T-cell lymphomas. Its third clinical program, ciforadenant (CPI-444), is an oral, small molecule inhibitor of the A2A receptor.

