Cantor Fitzgerald Reiterates Celldex Therapeutics (CLDX) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 27, 2023, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated coverage of Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 126.37% Upside

As of August 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for Celldex Therapeutics is 60.01. The forecasts range from a low of 21.21 to a high of $76.65. The average price target represents an increase of 126.37% from its latest reported closing price of 26.51.

The projected annual revenue for Celldex Therapeutics is 1MM, a decrease of 56.12%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -2.48.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 381 funds or institutions reporting positions in Celldex Therapeutics. This is a decrease of 17 owner(s) or 4.27% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CLDX is 0.18%, a decrease of 7.90%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.49% to 54,872K shares. The put/call ratio of CLDX is 0.72, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 5,131K shares representing 10.86% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,182K shares, representing an increase of 18.51%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CLDX by 10.43% over the last quarter.

Rtw Investments holds 3,463K shares representing 7.33% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,084K shares, representing an increase of 10.94%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CLDX by 3.19% over the last quarter.

Kynam Capital Management holds 2,600K shares representing 5.50% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,409K shares, representing an increase of 45.79%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CLDX by 85.34% over the last quarter.

Polar Capital Holdings holds 2,417K shares representing 5.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,268K shares, representing an increase of 6.16%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CLDX by 4.91% over the last quarter.

Bellevue Group holds 1,800K shares representing 3.81% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Celldex Therapeutics Background Information



Celldex is a clinical stage biotechnology company dedicated to developing monoclonal and bispecific antibodies that address devastating diseases for which available treatments are inadequate. Our pipeline includes antibody-based therapeutics which have the ability to engage the human immune system and/or directly effect critical pathways to improve the lives of patients with inflammatory diseases and many forms of cancer.

