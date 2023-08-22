Cantor Fitzgerald Reiterates Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (CPRX) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 22, 2023, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated coverage of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 56.49% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals is 22.85. The forecasts range from a low of 15.15 to a high of $26.25. The average price target represents an increase of 56.49% from its latest reported closing price of 14.60.

The projected annual revenue for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals is 253MM, a decrease of 16.42%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.90.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 567 funds or institutions reporting positions in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CPRX is 0.17%, a decrease of 11.56%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.06% to 91,813K shares. The put/call ratio of CPRX is 0.11, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Deerfield Management Company, L.p. holds 8,192K shares representing 7.69% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,355K shares, representing a decrease of 26.41%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CPRX by 38.59% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 6,983K shares representing 6.55% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,095K shares, representing a decrease of 1.61%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CPRX by 14.76% over the last quarter.

XBI - SPDR(R) S&P(R) Biotech ETF holds 4,309K shares representing 4.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,755K shares, representing a decrease of 10.37%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CPRX by 0.89% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,068K shares representing 2.88% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,020K shares, representing an increase of 1.55%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CPRX by 16.39% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 2,093K shares representing 1.96% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,224K shares, representing a decrease of 6.27%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CPRX by 12.37% over the last quarter.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing innovative therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular and neurological diseases, including Lambert-Eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS), anti-MuSK antibody positive myasthenia gravis (MuSK-MG) and other neurological and neuromuscular disorders. Catalyst's New Drug Application for Firdapse® (amifampridine) 10 mg tablets for the treatment of adults with LEMS was approved in 2018 by the U.S. Food & Drug Administration ('FDA'), and Firdapse is now commercially available in the United States. Further, Canada's national healthcare regulatory agency, Health Canada, recently approved the use of Firdapse® (amifampridine) for the treatment of patients in Canada with LEMS.

