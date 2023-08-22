Cantor Fitzgerald Reiterates BioVie (BIVI) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 22, 2023, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated coverage of BioVie (NASDAQ:BIVI) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 232.29% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for BioVie is 11.73. The forecasts range from a low of 11.11 to a high of $12.60. The average price target represents an increase of 232.29% from its latest reported closing price of 3.53.

The projected annual revenue for BioVie is 0MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -1.25.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 65 funds or institutions reporting positions in BioVie. This is an increase of 7 owner(s) or 12.07% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BIVI is 0.01%, a decrease of 82.53%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.35% to 1,909K shares. The put/call ratio of BIVI is 1.62, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Ikarian Capital holds 449K shares representing 1.22% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 349K shares, representing an increase of 22.29%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BIVI by 51.82% over the last quarter.

Millennium Management holds 335K shares representing 0.91% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 34K shares, representing an increase of 89.70%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BIVI by 344.66% over the last quarter.

DWAS - Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF holds 214K shares representing 0.58% ownership of the company.

Geode Capital Management holds 151K shares representing 0.41% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 120K shares, representing an increase of 20.65%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BIVI by 39.17% over the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 148K shares representing 0.40% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 41K shares, representing an increase of 72.07%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BIVI by 251.89% over the last quarter.

BioVie Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

BioVie Inc. is developing BIV201 (continuous infusion terlipressin) an Orphan Drug candidate for the treatment of ascites due to advanced liver cirrhosis. First-to-market Orphan therapies typically receive 7 years of market exclusivity in the US for the designated use(s). It is being investigated as a potential new therapy for patients suffering from ascites, and future development opportunities include hepatorenal syndrome (HRS) and other life-threatening complications of advanced liver cirrhosis. The initial disease target for BIV201 therapy is ascites, which is a serious complication of advanced liver cirrhosis. The Company has completed a Phase 2 clinical trial protocol that is summarized on www.clinicaltrials.gov, trial identifier NCT04112199. The FDA has never approved any drug specifically for treating ascites, and the Company is not aware of any competing drugs in late-stage development for ascites. The active agent in BIV201, terlipressin, is approved for use in about 40 countries for the treatment of related complications of advanced liver cirrhosis but is not available in the US or Japan. The Company has invented a patent-pending prefilled syringe that has been cleared for use in our upcoming Phase 2 trial subject to certain additional standard analytical tests. This novel BIV201 delivery system is expected to greatly simplify at-home patient treatment and improve patient compliance by enabling easy injection of the liquid concentrate into the IV bag connected to the infusion pump. Room temperature stability has been achieved for 9 months providing an important advantage because, to the best of the Company's knowledge, all other terlipressin products sold globally must be stored under refrigeration. The novel prefilled syringe format also avoids the manual mixing of minute (2 - 4 mg) quantities of terlipressin powder in saline solution, thereby reducing the possibility of dosing errors during reconstitution and improving sterility. BioVie has begun applying for global patent protection for this novel terlipressin delivery system. The Company has also received Orphan Drug designation for the treatment of hepatorenal syndrome (HRS) and has FDA Fast Track status.

