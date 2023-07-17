Cantor Fitzgerald Reiterates Biohaven (BHVN) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 17, 2023, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated coverage of Biohaven (NYSE:BHVN) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 12.72% Upside

As of July 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Biohaven is 27.13. The forecasts range from a low of 21.21 to a high of $32.55. The average price target represents an increase of 12.72% from its latest reported closing price of 24.07.

The projected annual revenue for Biohaven is 0MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -4.44.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 424 funds or institutions reporting positions in Biohaven. This is a decrease of 34 owner(s) or 7.42% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BHVN is 0.27%, a decrease of 15.84%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.18% to 73,914K shares. The put/call ratio of BHVN is 1.85, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Stifel Financial holds 5,620K shares representing 8.24% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,620K shares, representing a decrease of 0.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BHVN by 77.21% over the last quarter.

Janus Henderson Group holds 5,260K shares representing 7.71% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,563K shares, representing an increase of 13.25%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BHVN by 4.73% over the last quarter.

Suvretta Capital Management holds 3,849K shares representing 5.64% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

XBI - SPDR(R) S&P(R) Biotech ETF holds 3,305K shares representing 4.84% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,479K shares, representing a decrease of 5.27%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BHVN by 16.79% over the last quarter.

Armistice Capital holds 3,124K shares representing 4.58% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,724K shares, representing an increase of 12.80%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BHVN by 6.84% over the last quarter.

Biohaven Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company with a portfolio of innovative, best-in-class therapies to improve the lives of patients with debilitating neurological and neuropsychiatric diseases, including rare disorders. Biohaven's neuroinnovation portfolio includes FDA-approved NURTEC ODT (rimegepant) for the acute treatment of migraine and a broad pipeline of late-stage product candidates across three distinct mechanistic platforms: CGRP receptor antagonism for the acute and preventive treatment of migraine; glutamate modulation for obsessive-compulsive disorder, Alzheimer's disease, and spinocerebellar ataxia; and MPO inhibition for multiple system atrophy and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

