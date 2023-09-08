Cantor Fitzgerald Reiterates Aziyo Biologics Inc - (AZYO) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 7, 2023, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated coverage of Aziyo Biologics Inc - (NASDAQ:AZYO) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 447.65% Upside

As of August 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for Aziyo Biologics Inc - is 8.16. The forecasts range from a low of 8.08 to a high of $8.40. The average price target represents an increase of 447.65% from its latest reported closing price of 1.49.

The projected annual revenue for Aziyo Biologics Inc - is 59MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -2.18.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 28 funds or institutions reporting positions in Aziyo Biologics Inc -. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AZYO is 0.14%, an increase of 52.15%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 12.57% to 3,039K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Birchview Capital holds 1,655K shares representing 10.19% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Perkins Capital Management holds 349K shares representing 2.15% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 275K shares, representing an increase of 21.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AZYO by 83.07% over the last quarter.

Prosight Management holds 324K shares representing 2.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 196K shares, representing an increase of 39.45%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AZYO by 59.37% over the last quarter.

Alyeska Investment Group holds 214K shares representing 1.32% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 196K shares representing 1.20% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Aziyo Biologics Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Aziyo Biologics is a commercial-stage regenerative medicine company focused on creating the next generation of differentiated products and improving outcomes in patients undergoing surgery, concentrating on patients receiving implantable medical devices. Since its founding in 2015, the Company has created a portfolio of commercial-stage products used in cardiovascular, orthopedic, and reconstructive specialties.

