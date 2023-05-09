Cantor Fitzgerald Reiterates Axsome Therapeutics (AXSM) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 9, 2023, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated coverage of Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 42.89% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Axsome Therapeutics is 109.65. The forecasts range from a low of 52.52 to a high of $210.00. The average price target represents an increase of 42.89% from its latest reported closing price of 76.74.

The projected annual revenue for Axsome Therapeutics is 191MM, an increase of 31.95%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -3.02.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 398 funds or institutions reporting positions in Axsome Therapeutics. This is an increase of 34 owner(s) or 9.34% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AXSM is 0.47%, an increase of 42.57%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 14.76% to 31,171K shares. The put/call ratio of AXSM is 0.39, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Rtw Investments holds 2,980K shares representing 6.84% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,882K shares, representing an increase of 36.85%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AXSM by 142.38% over the last quarter.

Fairmount Funds Management holds 2,012K shares representing 4.62% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,897K shares, representing an increase of 5.72%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AXSM by 65.46% over the last quarter.

Bvf holds 1,755K shares representing 4.03% ownership of the company.

PFM Health Sciences holds 1,093K shares representing 2.51% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,660K shares, representing a decrease of 51.87%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AXSM by 12.64% over the last quarter.

Adage Capital Partners Gp, L.l.c. holds 1,065K shares representing 2.45% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 150K shares, representing an increase of 85.92%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AXSM by 1,083.71% over the last quarter.

Axsome Therapeutics Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapies for the management of central nervous system (CNS) disorders for which there are limited treatment options. For the many people facing unsatisfactory treatments for CNS disorders, Axsome accelerates the invention and adoption of life-changing medicines. Axsome's core CNS product candidate portfolio includes five clinical-stage candidates, AXS-05, AXS-07, AXS-09, AXS-12, and AXS-14. AXS-05 is being developed for major depressive disorder (MDD), Alzheimer's disease (AD) agitation, and as a treatment for smoking cessation. AXS-07 is being developed for the acute treatment of migraine. AXS-12 is being developed for the treatment of narcolepsy. AXS-14 is being developed for fibromyalgia. AXS-05, AXS-07, AXS-09, AXS-12, and AXS-14 are investigational drug products not approved by the FDA.

