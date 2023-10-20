Cantor Fitzgerald Reiterates AVITA Medical (RCEL) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 19, 2023, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated coverage of AVITA Medical (NASDAQ:RCEL) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 182.21% Upside

As of October 5, 2023, the average one-year price target for AVITA Medical is 28.39. The forecasts range from a low of 23.23 to a high of $42.00. The average price target represents an increase of 182.21% from its latest reported closing price of 10.06.

The projected annual revenue for AVITA Medical is 43MM, an increase of 4.91%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -1.27.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 181 funds or institutions reporting positions in AVITA Medical. This is an increase of 68 owner(s) or 60.18% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RCEL is 0.04%, an increase of 61.64%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 42.79% to 8,516K shares. The put/call ratio of RCEL is 0.14, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 816K shares representing 0.64% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 573K shares representing 0.45% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 544K shares, representing an increase of 5.02%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RCEL by 140.68% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 475K shares representing 0.37% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 250K shares, representing an increase of 47.37%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RCEL by 109.37% over the last quarter.

Pura Vida Investments holds 426K shares representing 0.33% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 799K shares, representing a decrease of 87.40%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RCEL by 14.98% over the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 355K shares representing 0.28% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 344K shares, representing an increase of 2.94%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RCEL by 19.68% over the last quarter.

