Cantor Fitzgerald Reiterates Ascendis Pharma A (ASND) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on June 1, 2023, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated coverage of Ascendis Pharma A (NASDAQ:ASND) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 62.51% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Ascendis Pharma A is 141.34. The forecasts range from a low of 89.89 to a high of $195.30. The average price target represents an increase of 62.51% from its latest reported closing price of 86.97.

The projected annual revenue for Ascendis Pharma A is 152MM, an increase of 95.61%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -9.74.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 415 funds or institutions reporting positions in Ascendis Pharma A. This is a decrease of 17 owner(s) or 3.94% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ASND is 0.60%, a decrease of 16.54%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.81% to 76,801K shares. The put/call ratio of ASND is 0.52, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Ra Capital Management holds 6,957K shares representing 12.38% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership holds 6,845K shares representing 12.18% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,920K shares, representing a decrease of 1.10%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ASND by 19.22% over the last quarter.

Janus Henderson Group holds 3,533K shares representing 6.28% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,644K shares, representing a decrease of 3.15%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ASND by 73.98% over the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 3,473K shares representing 6.18% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,828K shares, representing an increase of 18.58%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ASND by 0.74% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 3,370K shares representing 5.99% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,710K shares, representing a decrease of 10.09%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ASND by 25.79% over the last quarter.

Ascendis Pharma A Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Ascendis Pharma is applying its innovative TransCon technologies to build a leading, fully integrated biopharmaceutical company focused on making a meaningful difference in patients' lives. Guided by its core values of patients, science and passion, the company utilizes its TransCon technologies to create new and potentially best-in-class therapies.

