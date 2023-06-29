Cantor Fitzgerald Reiterates Arcutis Biotherapeutics (ARQT) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on June 28, 2023, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated coverage of Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 439.24% Upside

As of June 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Arcutis Biotherapeutics is 45.67. The forecasts range from a low of 24.24 to a high of $68.25. The average price target represents an increase of 439.24% from its latest reported closing price of 8.47.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Arcutis Biotherapeutics is 53MM, an increase of 726.43%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -4.69.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 354 funds or institutions reporting positions in Arcutis Biotherapeutics. This is a decrease of 8 owner(s) or 2.21% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ARQT is 0.14%, an increase of 16.83%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 8.99% to 78,001K shares. The put/call ratio of ARQT is 1.24, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Frazier Life Sciences Management holds 8,684K shares representing 14.14% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Rubric Capital Management holds 3,500K shares representing 5.70% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,743K shares, representing an increase of 21.64%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ARQT by 43.59% over the last quarter.

Polar Capital Holdings holds 3,136K shares representing 5.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,006K shares, representing an increase of 36.03%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ARQT by 6.25% over the last quarter.

Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors holds 3,000K shares representing 4.88% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

XBI - SPDR(R) S&P(R) Biotech ETF holds 2,825K shares representing 4.60% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,928K shares, representing a decrease of 3.63%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ARQT by 10.41% over the last quarter.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing treatments for unmet needs in immune-mediated dermatological diseases and conditions, or immuno-dermatology. The company is leveraging recent advances in immunology and inflammation to develop differentiated therapies against biologically validated targets to solve persistent treatment challenges in serious diseases of the skin. Arcutis' robust pipeline includes four novel drug candidates currently in development for a range of inflammatory dermatological conditions. The company's lead product candidate, topical roflumilast, has the potential to become the standard of care for plaque psoriasis, atopic dermatitis, scalp psoriasis, and seborrheic dermatitis.

Key filings for this company:

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.