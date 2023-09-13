Cantor Fitzgerald Reiterates Arcus Biosciences (RCUS) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 12, 2023, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated coverage of Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 106.00% Upside

As of August 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for Arcus Biosciences is 43.78. The forecasts range from a low of 21.21 to a high of $73.50. The average price target represents an increase of 106.00% from its latest reported closing price of 21.25.

The projected annual revenue for Arcus Biosciences is 104MM, a decrease of 14.10%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -4.75.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 453 funds or institutions reporting positions in Arcus Biosciences. This is a decrease of 12 owner(s) or 2.58% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RCUS is 0.15%, a decrease of 4.80%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.80% to 59,894K shares. The put/call ratio of RCUS is 0.94, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 3,692K shares representing 4.95% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,803K shares, representing a decrease of 3.03%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RCUS by 4.67% over the last quarter.

FBIOX - Biotechnology Portfolio holds 3,193K shares representing 4.29% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

XBI - SPDR(R) S&P(R) Biotech ETF holds 2,590K shares representing 3.48% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,811K shares, representing a decrease of 47.15%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RCUS by 24.68% over the last quarter.

Octagon Capital Advisors holds 1,968K shares representing 2.64% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,172K shares, representing a decrease of 10.37%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RCUS by 2.43% over the last quarter.

Balyasny Asset Management holds 1,867K shares representing 2.51% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

Arcus Biosciences Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Arcus Biosciences is an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company leveraging its deep cross-disciplinary expertise to discover highly differentiated therapies and to develop a broad portfolio of novel combinations addressing significant unmet needs. Arcus currently has four molecules in clinical development: Etrumadenant (AB928), the first dual A2a/A2b adenosine receptor antagonist to enter the clinic, is being evaluated in multiple Phase 2 and 1b studies across different indications, including prostate, colorectal, non-small cell lung, pancreatic and triple-negative breast cancers. AB680, the first small-molecule CD73 inhibitor to enter the clinic, is in Phase 1/1b development for first-line treatment of metastatic pancreatic cancer in combination with zimberelimab and gemcitabine/nab-paclitaxel. Domvanalimab (AB154), an anti-TIGIT monoclonal antibody and new potential immuno-oncology backbone therapy, is in a three-arm randomized Phase 2 study for first-line treatment of PD-L1- 1.

