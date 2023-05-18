Cantor Fitzgerald Reiterates Aravive (ARAV) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 17, 2023, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated coverage of Aravive (NASDAQ:ARAV) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 713.50% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Aravive is 13.26. The forecasts range from a low of 10.10 to a high of $18.90. The average price target represents an increase of 713.50% from its latest reported closing price of 1.63.

The projected annual revenue for Aravive is 1MM, a decrease of 85.56%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -1.37.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 57 funds or institutions reporting positions in Aravive. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ARAV is 0.04%, an increase of 99.21%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 21.50% to 18,601K shares. The put/call ratio of ARAV is 2.04, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Bvf holds 4,784K shares representing 7.99% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Artal Group holds 4,573K shares representing 7.64% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Baker Bros. Advisors holds 3,261K shares representing 5.45% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

New Leaf Venture Partners, L.L.C. holds 946K shares representing 1.58% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Millennium Management holds 369K shares representing 0.62% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 67K shares, representing an increase of 81.83%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ARAV by 759.42% over the last quarter.

Aravive Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Aravive, Inc. is a clinical-stage oncology company developing transformative therapeutics designed to halt the progression of life-threatening diseases. Aravive is based in Houston, Texas and received a Product Development Award from the Cancer Prevention & Research Institute of Texas (CPRIT) in 2016. Aravive's lead product candidate, AVB-500, is an ultra-high affinity decoy protein that targets the GAS6-AXL signaling pathway associated with tumor cell growth. Aravive successfully completed a Phase 1b trial of AVB-500 in platinum resistant ovarian cancer and has initiated a registrational Phase 3 trial of AVB-500 at a dose of 15 mg/kg. While the Phase 1b trial of AVB-500 in platinum resistant ovarian cancer was a safety trial and not powered to demonstrate efficacy, all 5 patients in the 15 mg/kg cohort experienced clinical benefit, with 1 complete response, 2 partial responses, and 2 stable disease. The Company is dosing patients in its Phase 1b/2 trial in clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

