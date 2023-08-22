Cantor Fitzgerald Reiterates Annexon (ANNX) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 22, 2023, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated coverage of Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 436.84% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Annexon is 15.30. The forecasts range from a low of 4.04 to a high of $31.50. The average price target represents an increase of 436.84% from its latest reported closing price of 2.85.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Annexon is 0MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -2.23.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 158 funds or institutions reporting positions in Annexon. This is an increase of 6 owner(s) or 3.95% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ANNX is 0.28%, a decrease of 12.83%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.15% to 57,680K shares. The put/call ratio of ANNX is 0.03, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Satter Management Co. holds 7,056K shares representing 13.25% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors holds 5,702K shares representing 10.71% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,887K shares, representing an increase of 14.30%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ANNX by 12.09% over the last quarter.

Redmile Group holds 3,503K shares representing 6.58% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Logos Global Management holds 3,500K shares representing 6.57% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

Federated Hermes holds 3,058K shares representing 5.74% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Annexon Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Annexon, Inc., doing business as Annexon Biosciences, operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company develops novel therapies for auto-immune and neurodegenerative diseases of body, eye, and brain. Annexon Biosciences serves patients in the State of California.

Additional reading:

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.