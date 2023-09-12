Cantor Fitzgerald Reiterates Alx Oncology Holdings (ALXO) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 12, 2023, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated coverage of Alx Oncology Holdings (NASDAQ:ALXO) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 202.59% Upside

As of August 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for Alx Oncology Holdings is 15.01. The forecasts range from a low of 5.05 to a high of $30.45. The average price target represents an increase of 202.59% from its latest reported closing price of 4.96.

The projected annual revenue for Alx Oncology Holdings is 0MM, a decrease of NaN%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -3.41.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 216 funds or institutions reporting positions in Alx Oncology Holdings. This is a decrease of 26 owner(s) or 10.74% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ALXO is 0.15%, an increase of 16.89%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 6.81% to 35,197K shares. The put/call ratio of ALXO is 0.05, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

venBio Partners holds 9,700K shares representing 23.57% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Vivo Capital holds 4,220K shares representing 10.25% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Orbimed Advisors holds 2,871K shares representing 6.98% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Redmile Group holds 1,283K shares representing 3.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 587K shares, representing an increase of 54.26%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ALXO by 221.32% over the last quarter.

FBIOX - Biotechnology Portfolio holds 1,281K shares representing 3.11% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Alx Oncology Holdings Background Information



ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. operates as a clinical stage immuno-oncology company. The Company focuses on helping patients fight cancer by developing therapies that bridge the innate and adaptive immune system. ALX Oncology Holdings serves patients in the State of California.

