Cantor Fitzgerald Reiterates AgileThought Inc - (AGIL) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 16, 2023, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated coverage of AgileThought Inc - (NASDAQ:AGIL) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 271.15% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for AgileThought Inc - is 2.17. The forecasts range from a low of 2.02 to a high of $2.62. The average price target represents an increase of 271.15% from its latest reported closing price of 0.58.

The projected annual revenue for AgileThought Inc - is 203MM, an increase of 21.96%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.33.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 13 funds or institutions reporting positions in AgileThought Inc -. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 7.14% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AGIL is 0.19%, an increase of 4.47%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.26% to 2,184K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

WAMVX - Wasatch Micro Cap Value Fund Investor Class shares holds 1,047K shares representing 2.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,058K shares, representing a decrease of 1.10%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AGIL by 26.62% over the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 315K shares representing 0.63% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FINANCIAL INVESTORS TRUST - Grandeur Peak Global Contrarian Fund Institutional Class holds 200K shares representing 0.40% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 184K shares, representing an increase of 7.99%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AGIL by 15.83% over the last quarter.

QWVOX - Clearwater Small Companies Fund holds 184K shares representing 0.37% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 186K shares, representing a decrease of 1.22%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AGIL by 27.76% over the last quarter.

FSMAX - Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund holds 135K shares representing 0.27% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 137K shares, representing a decrease of 1.64%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AGIL by 81.55% over the last quarter.

AgileThought Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Agilethought, Inc. offers software development services. The Company provides business intelligence, cloud, share point, content management, mobile and web application development, and user interface services. Agilethought serves clients in the State of Florida.

