Cantor Fitzgerald Reiterates Affimed N.V. (AFMD) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 12, 2023, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated coverage of Affimed N.V. (NASDAQ:AFMD) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 1,124.00% Upside

As of August 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for Affimed N.V. is 6.12. The forecasts range from a low of 1.01 to a high of $13.65. The average price target represents an increase of 1,124.00% from its latest reported closing price of 0.50.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Affimed N.V. is 32MM, a decrease of 6.73%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.83.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 141 funds or institutions reporting positions in Affimed N.V.. This is a decrease of 67 owner(s) or 32.21% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AFMD is 0.02%, a decrease of 17.84%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 22.44% to 48,265K shares. The put/call ratio of AFMD is 0.02, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

683 Capital Management holds 9,000K shares representing 6.03% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Baker Bros. Advisors holds 6,597K shares representing 4.42% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

NEA Management Company holds 4,426K shares representing 2.96% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Point72 Asset Management holds 4,243K shares representing 2.84% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,226K shares, representing an increase of 0.40%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AFMD by 22.65% over the last quarter.

Millennium Management holds 3,177K shares representing 2.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,742K shares, representing an increase of 45.17%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AFMD by 25.83% over the last quarter.

Affimed N.V. Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Affimed is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company committed to giving patients back their innate ability to fight cancer by actualizing the untapped potential of the innate immune system. The company's proprietary ROCK® platform enables a tumor-targeted approach to recognize and kill a range of hematologic and solid tumors, enabling a broad pipeline of wholly-owned and partnered single agent and combination therapy programs. The ROCK platform predictably generates customized innate cell engager (ICE®) molecules, which use patients' immune cells to destroy tumor cells. This innovative approach enabled Affimed to become the first company with a clinical-stage ICE®. Headquartered in Heidelberg, Germany, with offices in New York, New York, Affimed is led by an experienced team of biotechnology and pharmaceutical leaders united by a bold vision to stop cancer from ever derailing patients' lives.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.