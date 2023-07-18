Cantor Fitzgerald Reiterates Acumen Pharmaceuticals (ABOS) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 17, 2023, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated coverage of Acumen Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ABOS) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 52.16% Upside

As of July 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Acumen Pharmaceuticals is 14.79. The forecasts range from a low of 9.09 to a high of $23.10. The average price target represents an increase of 52.16% from its latest reported closing price of 9.72.

The projected annual revenue for Acumen Pharmaceuticals is 0MM, a decrease of 100.00%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -1.25.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 98 funds or institutions reporting positions in Acumen Pharmaceuticals. This is an increase of 6 owner(s) or 6.52% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ABOS is 0.08%, a decrease of 9.42%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.47% to 26,486K shares. The put/call ratio of ABOS is 0.76, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Ra Capital Management holds 9,771K shares representing 23.82% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Deep Track Capital holds 3,952K shares representing 9.63% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Sands Capital Ventures holds 3,417K shares representing 8.33% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Laurion Capital Management holds 1,207K shares representing 2.94% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Great Point Partners holds 1,051K shares representing 2.56% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,117K shares, representing a decrease of 6.21%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ABOS by 29.09% over the last quarter.

Acumen Pharmaceuticals Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Acumen is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a novel disease-modifying approach to target amyloid-beta oligomers, (AβOs), which Acumen believes to be a key underlying cause of Alzheimer’s disease, or AD. Acumen is currently focused on advancing a targeted immunotherapy drug candidate, ACU193, to establish proof of mechanism in early AD patients. Acumen initiated its Phase 1 clinical trial of ACU193 in the second quarter of 2021 with the objective to evaluate its safety and tolerability and explore its pharmacokinetics and target engagement. This trial is currently enrolling patients with mild cognitive impairment and mild dementia due to AD. ACU193 Phase 1 data intended to evaluate safety and tolerability and demonstrate clinical proof of mechanism are expected by year end 2022.

