Cantor Fitzgerald Reiterates Aclaris Therapeutics (ACRS) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 19, 2023, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated coverage of Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 301.45% Upside

As of August 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for Aclaris Therapeutics is 29.71. The forecasts range from a low of 16.16 to a high of $45.15. The average price target represents an increase of 301.45% from its latest reported closing price of 7.40.

The projected annual revenue for Aclaris Therapeutics is 7MM, a decrease of 77.93%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -1.68.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 302 funds or institutions reporting positions in Aclaris Therapeutics. This is a decrease of 16 owner(s) or 5.03% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ACRS is 0.19%, an increase of 7.70%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.05% to 74,952K shares. The put/call ratio of ACRS is 0.57, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 7,638K shares representing 10.79% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,373K shares, representing an increase of 3.47%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ACRS by 26.72% over the last quarter.

Ra Capital Management holds 4,398K shares representing 6.21% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Rock Springs Capital Management holds 3,962K shares representing 5.60% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors holds 3,400K shares representing 4.80% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Bvf holds 3,361K shares representing 4.75% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Aclaris Therapeutics Background Information



Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a pipeline of novel drug candidates to address the needs of patients with immuno-inflammatory diseases who lack satisfactory treatment options. The company has a multi-stage portfolio of drug candidates powered by a robust R&D engine exploring protein kinase regulation.

