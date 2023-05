Cantor Fitzgerald Reiterates Acadia Pharmaceuticals (ACAD) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 9, 2023, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated coverage of Acadia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 6.50% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Acadia Pharmaceuticals is 22.95. The forecasts range from a low of 12.12 to a high of $34.65. The average price target represents an increase of 6.50% from its latest reported closing price of 21.55.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Acadia Pharmaceuticals is 597MM, an increase of 14.76%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.80.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 476 funds or institutions reporting positions in Acadia Pharmaceuticals. This is a decrease of 21 owner(s) or 4.23% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ACAD is 0.20%, an increase of 18.41%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.13% to 165,076K shares. The put/call ratio of ACAD is 0.38, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Baker Bros. Advisors holds 41,923K shares representing 25.84% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

EcoR1 Capital holds 5,991K shares representing 3.69% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

XBI - SPDR(R) S&P(R) Biotech ETF holds 5,376K shares representing 3.31% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,369K shares, representing an increase of 18.72%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ACAD by 1.90% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 4,279K shares representing 2.64% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,891K shares, representing a decrease of 14.30%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ACAD by 16.41% over the last quarter.

D. E. Shaw holds 4,219K shares representing 2.60% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,712K shares, representing a decrease of 11.68%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ACAD by 19.37% over the last quarter.

Acadia Pharmaceuticals Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Acadia is trailblazing breakthroughs in neuroscience to elevate life. For more than 25 years it has been working at the forefront of healthcare to bring vital solutions to people who need them most. It developed and commercialized the first and only approved therapy for hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis. Its late-stage development efforts are focused on dementia-related psychosis, negative symptoms of schizophrenia and Rett syndrome, and in early-stage clinical research it is exploring novel approaches to pain management, and cognition and neuropsychiatric symptoms in central nervous system disorders.

See all Acadia Pharmaceuticals regulatory filings.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.