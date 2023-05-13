Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains VYNE Therapeutics (VYNE) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 12, 2023, Cantor Fitzgerald maintained coverage of VYNE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYNE) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 793.50% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for VYNE Therapeutics is 64.60. The forecasts range from a low of 28.28 to a high of $94.50. The average price target represents an increase of 793.50% from its latest reported closing price of 7.23.

The projected annual revenue for VYNE Therapeutics is 0MM, a decrease of 100.00%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.83.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 43 funds or institutions reporting positions in VYNE Therapeutics. This is a decrease of 20 owner(s) or 31.75% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VYNE is 0.01%, a decrease of 13.40%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 38.66% to 5,532K shares. The put/call ratio of VYNE is 0.00, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DSC Advisors holds 1,570K shares representing 48.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,670K shares, representing a decrease of 70.06%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VYNE by 25.55% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 893K shares representing 27.36% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 739K shares representing 22.65% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 738K shares, representing an increase of 0.15%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VYNE by 35.11% over the last quarter.

Millennium Management holds 488K shares representing 14.95% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 199K shares, representing an increase of 59.28%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VYNE by 55.22% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 449K shares representing 13.76% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 450K shares, representing a decrease of 0.25%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VYNE by 38.01% over the last quarter.

VYNE Therapeutics Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

VYNE's mission is to improve the lives of patients by developing proprietary, innovative and differentiated therapies in dermatology and beyond.

