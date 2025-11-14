Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Upexi (UPXI) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 14, 2025, Cantor Fitzgerald maintained coverage of Upexi (NasdaqCM:UPXI) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 390.99% Upside

As of November 9, 2025, the average one-year price target for Upexi is $15.81/share. The forecasts range from a low of $15.15 to a high of $16.80. The average price target represents an increase of 390.99% from its latest reported closing price of $3.22 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Upexi is 216MM, an increase of 941.96%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.81.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 68 funds or institutions reporting positions in Upexi. This is an increase of 38 owner(s) or 126.67% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to UPXI is 0.07%, an increase of 21.40%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 135.12% to 9,618K shares. The put/call ratio of UPXI is 0.19, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Pantera Capital Partners holds 1,332K shares representing 2.26% ownership of the company.

MMCAP International Inc. SPC holds 767K shares representing 1.30% ownership of the company.

UBS Group holds 757K shares representing 1.29% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 36K shares , representing an increase of 95.21%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UPXI by 571.15% over the last quarter.

Susquehanna International Group, Llp holds 751K shares representing 1.28% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 114K shares , representing an increase of 84.81%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UPXI by 913.22% over the last quarter.

Marex Group holds 644K shares representing 1.09% ownership of the company.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.