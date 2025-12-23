Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains TeraWulf (WULF) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 23, 2025, Cantor Fitzgerald maintained coverage of TeraWulf (NasdaqCM:WULF) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 73.15% Upside

As of December 21, 2025, the average one-year price target for TeraWulf is $21.48/share. The forecasts range from a low of $9.60 to a high of $27.30. The average price target represents an increase of 73.15% from its latest reported closing price of $12.40 / share.

The projected annual revenue for TeraWulf is 240MM, an increase of 43.02%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.04.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 507 funds or institutions reporting positions in TeraWulf. This is an increase of 38 owner(s) or 8.10% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to WULF is 0.26%, an increase of 40.80%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 21.78% to 301,452K shares. The put/call ratio of WULF is 0.51, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

D. E. Shaw holds 13,176K shares representing 3.15% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 9,696K shares representing 2.32% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,106K shares , representing a decrease of 4.23%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WULF by 37.34% over the last quarter.

Driehaus Capital Management holds 9,007K shares representing 2.15% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,355K shares , representing an increase of 62.76%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WULF by 526.71% over the last quarter.

Two Sigma Investments holds 8,686K shares representing 2.07% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,552K shares , representing an increase of 36.08%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WULF by 242.93% over the last quarter.

Jane Street Group holds 8,341K shares representing 1.99% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,141K shares , representing an increase of 38.36%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WULF by 225.47% over the last quarter.

