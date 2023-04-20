Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Symbotic Inc - (SYM) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 20, 2023, Cantor Fitzgerald maintained coverage of Symbotic Inc - (NASDAQ:SYM) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 38.83% Downside

As of March 27, 2023, the average one-year price target for Symbotic Inc - is $17.54. The forecasts range from a low of $15.15 to a high of $19.95. The average price target represents a decrease of 38.83% from its latest reported closing price of $28.68.

The projected annual revenue for Symbotic Inc - is $946MM, an increase of 30.91%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -$0.07.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Simplex Trading holds 4K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9K shares, representing a decrease of 120.18%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SYM by 99.95% over the last quarter.

Bank of New York Mellon holds 29K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 16K shares, representing an increase of 46.20%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SYM by 67.31% over the last quarter.

NPSGX - NICHOLAS PARTNERS SMALL CAP GROWTH FUND Institutional Shares holds 79K shares representing 0.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 16K shares, representing an increase of 80.21%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SYM by 439.63% over the last quarter.

Morgan Stanley holds 4K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

USMIX - Extended Market Index Fund holds 1K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1K shares, representing an increase of 25.36%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SYM by 36.88% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 90 funds or institutions reporting positions in Symbotic Inc -. This is an increase of 33 owner(s) or 57.89% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SYM is 0.45%, a decrease of 28.16%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 29.17% to 36,132K shares. The put/call ratio of SYM is 1.35, indicating a bearish outlook.

