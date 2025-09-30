Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Supernus Pharmaceuticals (SUPN) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 30, 2025, Cantor Fitzgerald maintained coverage of Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NasdaqGM:SUPN) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 6.52% Downside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Supernus Pharmaceuticals is $44.68/share. The forecasts range from a low of $40.40 to a high of $48.30. The average price target represents a decrease of 6.52% from its latest reported closing price of $47.79 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Supernus Pharmaceuticals is 789MM, an increase of 18.70%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.58.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 644 funds or institutions reporting positions in Supernus Pharmaceuticals. This is an increase of 18 owner(s) or 2.88% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SUPN is 0.17%, an increase of 2.40%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.22% to 75,120K shares. The put/call ratio of SUPN is 0.02, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Armistice Capital holds 4,812K shares representing 8.58% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,196K shares , representing a decrease of 7.98%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SUPN by 17.28% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 3,335K shares representing 5.95% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,412K shares , representing a decrease of 2.31%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SUPN by 6.73% over the last quarter.

Macquarie Group holds 2,762K shares representing 4.93% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,700K shares , representing an increase of 2.26%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SUPN by 8.57% over the last quarter.

DCCAX - Delaware Small Cap Core Fund holds 2,083K shares representing 3.71% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,996K shares , representing an increase of 4.19%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SUPN by 8.19% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,719K shares representing 3.07% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,672K shares , representing an increase of 2.76%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SUPN by 11.69% over the last quarter.

