Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Strategy Inc - Preferred Stock (STRK) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 31, 2025, Cantor Fitzgerald maintained coverage of Strategy Inc - Preferred Stock (NasdaqGS:STRK) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 97.85% Upside

As of October 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Strategy Inc - Preferred Stock is $170.15/share. The forecasts range from a low of $54.46 to a high of $228.08. The average price target represents an increase of 97.85% from its latest reported closing price of $86.00 / share.

The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.45.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 116 funds or institutions reporting positions in Strategy Inc - Preferred Stock. This is an increase of 26 owner(s) or 28.89% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to STRK is 0.20%, an increase of 9.35%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.20% to 9,198K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital International Investors holds 2,075K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,875K shares , representing an increase of 9.65%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in STRK by 39.64% over the last quarter.

ANCFX - AMERICAN FUNDS FUNDAMENTAL INVESTORS holds 2,030K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,846K shares , representing an increase of 9.05%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in STRK by 39.77% over the last quarter.

PFF - iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF holds 814K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 623K shares , representing an increase of 23.43%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in STRK by 93.55% over the last quarter.

Voya Investment Management holds 625K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 524K shares.

