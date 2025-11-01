Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Strategy Inc - Preferred Security (STRC) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 31, 2025, Cantor Fitzgerald maintained coverage of Strategy Inc - Preferred Security (NasdaqGS:STRC) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 92.49% Upside

As of October 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Strategy Inc - Preferred Security is $191.30/share. The forecasts range from a low of $61.23 to a high of $256.42. The average price target represents an increase of 92.49% from its latest reported closing price of $99.38 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Strategy Inc - Preferred Security is 204MM, a decrease of 57.06%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.46.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FAGIX - Fidelity Capital & Income Fund holds 264K shares.

FFRAX - Fidelity Advisor Floating Rate High Income Fund holds 94K shares.

PFFA - Virtus InfraCap U.S. Preferred Stock ETF holds 90K shares.

John Hancock Tax-advantaged Dividend Income Fund holds 83K shares.

FAHYX - Fidelity Advisor High Income Advantage Fund Class M holds 46K shares.

