Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Stratasys (SSYS) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 14, 2025, Cantor Fitzgerald maintained coverage of Stratasys (NasdaqGS:SSYS) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 52.12% Upside

As of November 9, 2025, the average one-year price target for Stratasys is $13.60/share. The forecasts range from a low of $13.13 to a high of $14.70. The average price target represents an increase of 52.12% from its latest reported closing price of $8.94 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Stratasys is 754MM, an increase of 33.52%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.09.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 216 funds or institutions reporting positions in Stratasys. This is an decrease of 14 owner(s) or 6.09% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SSYS is 0.20%, an increase of 3.34%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.26% to 46,002K shares. The put/call ratio of SSYS is 0.08, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Rubric Capital Management holds 7,803K shares representing 9.17% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Neuberger Berman Group holds 4,426K shares representing 5.20% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,535K shares , representing a decrease of 2.45%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SSYS by 53.38% over the last quarter.

Phoenix Holdings holds 3,622K shares representing 4.26% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,777K shares , representing an increase of 50.94%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SSYS by 42.83% over the last quarter.

Invenomic Capital Management holds 2,134K shares representing 2.51% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,671K shares , representing a decrease of 25.14%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SSYS by 33.46% over the last quarter.

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings holds 2,131K shares representing 2.50% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

