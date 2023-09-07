Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Sprinklr Inc (CXM) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 7, 2023, Cantor Fitzgerald maintained coverage of Sprinklr Inc (NYSE:CXM) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 11.76% Upside

As of August 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for Sprinklr Inc is 17.68. The forecasts range from a low of 14.14 to a high of $25.20. The average price target represents an increase of 11.76% from its latest reported closing price of 15.82.

The projected annual revenue for Sprinklr Inc is 717MM, an increase of 6.28%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.09.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 306 funds or institutions reporting positions in Sprinklr Inc. This is an increase of 103 owner(s) or 50.74% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CXM is 0.41%, a decrease of 27.22%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 21.04% to 109,436K shares. The put/call ratio of CXM is 0.21, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Battery Management holds 13,541K shares representing 5.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 23,137K shares, representing a decrease of 70.87%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CXM by 10.63% over the last quarter.

H&F Corporate Investors IX holds 10,862K shares representing 4.06% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Cadian Capital Management holds 9,770K shares representing 3.65% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,674K shares, representing an increase of 21.46%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CXM by 3.13% over the last quarter.

Sixth Street Partners Management Company holds 6,868K shares representing 2.57% ownership of the company.

Praesidium Investment Management Company holds 4,728K shares representing 1.77% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,599K shares, representing an increase of 23.89%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CXM by 41.01% over the last quarter.

Sprinklr Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Sprinklr is the unified platform for all customer-facing functions. Sprinklr calls it unified customer experience management (Unified-CXM). The company helps companies deliver human experiences to every customer, every time, across any modern channel, at a once impossible scale. Headquartered in New York City with over 2,400 employees globally, Sprinklr works with more than 1,000 of the world's most valuable enterprises — global brands like Microsoft, P&G, Samsung and more than 50% of the Fortune 100.

