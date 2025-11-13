Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains SoundThinking (SSTI) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 13, 2025, Cantor Fitzgerald maintained coverage of SoundThinking (NasdaqCM:SSTI) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 160.14% Upside

As of November 9, 2025, the average one-year price target for SoundThinking is $21.93/share. The forecasts range from a low of $19.19 to a high of $31.50. The average price target represents an increase of 160.14% from its latest reported closing price of $8.43 / share.

The projected annual revenue for SoundThinking is 121MM, an increase of 17.31%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.40.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 214 funds or institutions reporting positions in SoundThinking. This is an increase of 6 owner(s) or 2.88% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SSTI is 0.08%, an increase of 1.03%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.70% to 8,102K shares. The put/call ratio of SSTI is 0.18, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FKASX - Federated Kaufmann Small Cap Fund Shares holds 1,198K shares representing 9.36% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,215K shares , representing a decrease of 1.44%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SSTI by 32.40% over the last quarter.

Federated Hermes holds 1,000K shares representing 7.82% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,204K shares , representing a decrease of 20.40%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SSTI by 64.57% over the last quarter.

Kopion Asset Management holds 639K shares representing 5.00% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 587K shares , representing an increase of 8.18%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SSTI by 3.28% over the last quarter.

Wasatch Advisors holds 534K shares representing 4.18% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 374K shares , representing an increase of 30.03%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SSTI by 3.29% over the last quarter.

Disciplined Growth Investors holds 447K shares representing 3.50% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 450K shares , representing a decrease of 0.67%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SSTI by 29.31% over the last quarter.

