Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Snap (SNAP) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 6, 2025, Cantor Fitzgerald maintained coverage of Snap (NYSE:SNAP) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 17.95% Upside

As of October 29, 2025, the average one-year price target for Snap is $9.45/share. The forecasts range from a low of $6.56 to a high of $16.80. The average price target represents an increase of 17.95% from its latest reported closing price of $8.01 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Snap is 6,524MM, an increase of 13.02%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.96.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 821 funds or institutions reporting positions in Snap. This is an decrease of 8 owner(s) or 0.97% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SNAP is 0.11%, an increase of 6.89%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.38% to 968,713K shares. The put/call ratio of SNAP is 0.35, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

AGTHX - GROWTH FUND OF AMERICA holds 88,652K shares representing 6.17% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 88,721K shares , representing a decrease of 0.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SNAP by 20.42% over the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 85,956K shares representing 5.99% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 85,027K shares , representing an increase of 1.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SNAP by 9.51% over the last quarter.

FBGRX - Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund holds 74,448K shares representing 5.19% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 83,767K shares , representing a decrease of 12.52%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SNAP by 14.94% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 45,544K shares representing 3.17% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 44,971K shares , representing an increase of 1.26%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SNAP by 8.49% over the last quarter.

Capital International Investors holds 37,684K shares representing 2.62% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 39,622K shares , representing a decrease of 5.14%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SNAP by 16.88% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.