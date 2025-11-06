Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains SES AI (SES) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 6, 2025, Cantor Fitzgerald maintained coverage of SES AI (NYSE:SES) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 30.61% Downside

As of October 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for SES AI is $1.53/share. The forecasts range from a low of $1.01 to a high of $2.10. The average price target represents a decrease of 30.61% from its latest reported closing price of $2.20 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for SES AI is 303MM, an increase of 2,564.26%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.24.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 174 funds or institutions reporting positions in SES AI. This is an decrease of 29 owner(s) or 14.29% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SES is 0.02%, an increase of 34.50%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 20.29% to 69,833K shares. The put/call ratio of SES is 0.24, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Temasek Holdings holds 28,069K shares representing 8.75% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,402K shares representing 2.00% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,421K shares , representing an increase of 15.31%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SES by 79.73% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 3,634K shares representing 1.13% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,708K shares , representing a decrease of 2.04%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SES by 73.67% over the last quarter.

General Motors Holdings holds 2,922K shares representing 0.91% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,299K shares representing 0.72% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.