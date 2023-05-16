Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Seelos Therapeutics (SEEL) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 16, 2023, Cantor Fitzgerald maintained coverage of Seelos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SEEL) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 489.24% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Seelos Therapeutics is 5.36. The forecasts range from a low of 3.03 to a high of $11.55. The average price target represents an increase of 489.24% from its latest reported closing price of 0.91.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Seelos Therapeutics is 0MM, a decrease of 100.00%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.50.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 101 funds or institutions reporting positions in Seelos Therapeutics. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SEEL is 0.06%, a decrease of 46.76%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.61% to 23,451K shares. The put/call ratio of SEEL is 0.08, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Gendell Jeffrey L holds 5,068K shares representing 4.16% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,909K shares, representing an increase of 3.14%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SEEL by 34.94% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,357K shares representing 2.76% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,478K shares representing 1.21% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,476K shares, representing an increase of 0.16%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SEEL by 36.37% over the last quarter.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. holds 1,443K shares representing 1.18% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,232K shares, representing an increase of 14.62%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SEEL by 54.32% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 1,138K shares representing 0.93% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,116K shares, representing an increase of 1.94%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SEEL by 3.85% over the last quarter.

Seelos Therapeutics Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and advancement of novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs for the benefit of patients with central nervous system (CNS) disorders and other rare diseases. The Company's robust portfolio includes several late-stage clinical assets targeting indications including Acute Suicidal Ideation and Behavior (ASIB) in Major Depressive Disorder (MDD) or Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD), amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), Sanfilippo syndrome, Parkinson's Disease, other psychiatric and movement disorders plus orphan diseases.

Key filings for this company:

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.